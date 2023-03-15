Dero (DERO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $124,483.65

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Dero has a market capitalization of $58.73 million and $124,483.65 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00017575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,069.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00331052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00079950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00605341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.24 or 0.00524592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,365,069 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.