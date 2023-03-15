Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $60.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

FWONA opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $283,360 and have sold 406,370 shares worth $30,359,615. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

