Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Down 0.2%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €21.36 ($22.97) and last traded at €21.53 ($23.15). 7,814,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.57 ($23.19).

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.