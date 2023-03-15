Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,300 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 4,464,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32,303.0 days.

Dexus Stock Performance

Shares of Dexus stock remained flat at C$5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dexus has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$8.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.44.

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

