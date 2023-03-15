Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,300 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 4,464,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32,303.0 days.
Dexus Stock Performance
Shares of Dexus stock remained flat at C$5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dexus has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$8.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.44.
About Dexus
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dexus (DEXSF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.