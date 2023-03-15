dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00004117 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $34.70 million and approximately $21,498.31 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00340375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00025692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000231 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,792,159 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99074899 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $15,197.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.