Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 1.2 %

LON DGI9 opened at GBX 75.69 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.55. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 75.69 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.44). The firm has a market cap of £654.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.36.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.