Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 16,270,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 17,797,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

