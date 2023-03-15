Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $31.39

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.39, but opened at $28.94. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 5,373,557 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 17,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.