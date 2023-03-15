DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 565,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.96.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
