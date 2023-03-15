Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Trading Down 5.1%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Dno Asa Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.
About Dno Asa
DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.
