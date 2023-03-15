DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DCGO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,779. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $843.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DocGo

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

