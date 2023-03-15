DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DCGO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DocGo by 425.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 565,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 633.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DocGo

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

