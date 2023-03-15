Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0697 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and $527.24 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00311961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009357 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

