Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.89. 836,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

