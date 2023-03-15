Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Stock Price Down 1%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 36 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Desjardins downgraded Dominion Lending Centres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Down 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
Dominion Lending Centres, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage solutions. It operates through the following segments: DLC, Club 16, and Impact. The DLC segment offers franchising mortgage brokerage services. The Club 16 segment involves in fitness business in the Lower Mainland area of Vancouver.
