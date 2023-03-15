Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $246.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.