Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Holdings Decreased by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 410,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122,437 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 165,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 542,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

DGNU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,600. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

