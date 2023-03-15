Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,307,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,895.0 days.

Dufry Price Performance

OTCMKTS DFRYF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. Dufry has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Get Dufry alerts:

About Dufry

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.