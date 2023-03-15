Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. 298,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,638. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

