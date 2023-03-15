Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 55 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dunelm Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($14.27) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 968.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,628.00, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.20. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,292 ($15.75).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.45) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,300 ($15.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,240 ($15.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,290 ($15.72).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Recommended Stories

