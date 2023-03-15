dYdX Price Tops $2.28 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00009338 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $356.64 million and $262.43 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dYdX has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

dYdX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

