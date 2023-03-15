DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.28

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $9.40. DZS shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 396,585 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DZSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

DZS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Institutional Trading of DZS

DZS Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DZS by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

