e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $2,009,070.50 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kory Marchisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ELF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 797,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,314. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.