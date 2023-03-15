e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

ELF stock opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,420 shares of company stock worth $18,595,167. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

