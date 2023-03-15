Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.97. 382,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.