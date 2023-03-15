Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 643 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock worth $964,883,925. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.52. 1,565,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

