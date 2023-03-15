Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,560 shares of company stock valued at $51,648,397. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NVDA stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,262,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,093,246. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $579.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

