Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,024. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $199.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

