Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ACWX traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 881,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,698. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

