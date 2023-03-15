Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 543 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SMMD traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. 50,127 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

