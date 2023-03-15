Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 3,929,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,871,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

