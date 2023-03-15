Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity

American Express Price Performance

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

