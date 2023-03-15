Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

