Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.44

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.44 and traded as low as $28.00. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 4,552 shares.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

