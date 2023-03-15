Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,815. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.