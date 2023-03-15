Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.40 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Ecopetrol Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:EC opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecopetrol (EC)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.