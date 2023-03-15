Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.40 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EC opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ecopetrol

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 115,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.