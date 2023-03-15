Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $1,542,498.75 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

EW traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. 8,320,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.