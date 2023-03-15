Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $1,542,498.75 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %
EW traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. 8,320,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
