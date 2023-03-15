Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.04. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 76,886 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.99. The company has a market cap of C$174.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

