Elequin Capital LP Acquires Shares of 23,537 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Elequin Capital LP owned about 0.06% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 140,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter worth $2,679,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 100,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 502,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Price Performance

Shares of YTPG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,949. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.