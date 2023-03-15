Elequin Capital LP Has $405,000 Stock Position in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Tristar Acquisition I were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIS. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $198,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

TRIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 1,303,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

