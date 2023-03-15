Elequin Capital LP Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,636,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

