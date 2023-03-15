Elequin Capital LP Invests $1.40 Million in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Urban Edge Properties comprises approximately 0.5% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

UE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 698,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.36 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

