Elequin Capital LP Invests $31,000 in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 21.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 48.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $418,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:FLME traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,817. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.