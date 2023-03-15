Elequin Capital LP Invests $55,000 in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 222.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 317,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 285.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 679,843 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 69.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 139,652 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,333,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after buying an additional 861,111 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 299.1% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 698,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE TWNI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 216,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Tailwind International Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

