Elequin Capital LP Makes New Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZING stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,428. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

