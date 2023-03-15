Elequin Capital LP Sells 171 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Elequin Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,629 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. 1,240,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

