Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Danske downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

ELMUF remained flat at $52.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Further Reading

