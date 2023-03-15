Empower (MPWR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.28 Million

Empower (MPWR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Empower has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $335.01 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empower has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.31296523 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

