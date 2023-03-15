Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,149,457 shares traded.

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Empyrean Energy

(Get Rating)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.