Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCVF remained flat at C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares. Encavis has a 12 month low of C$0.00 and a 12 month high of C$0.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Encavis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

